  Apple reportedly holding iPhone-focused event on 10 September, iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C expected

Apple will present an iPhone-focused event on 10 September, according to AllThingsD. Apple hasn't officially confirmed the rumour, but it's worth noting AllThingsD has been spot-on in the past.

Apple is said to be announcing the iPhone 5S at the event, to replace the iPhone 5 as the company's flagship handset. Several publications have reported in recent months that the iPhone 5S will include a fingerprint sensor and a bump in processor speed and camera quality. Furthermore, Apple is said to be introducing a cheaper iPhone for emerging markets and for customers on a budget, more than likely built from plastic to keep costs down.

The next version of Apple's iOS - iOS 7 - will get a formal release date at the event as well. Many pundits have noted iOS 7 is one of the biggest updates to Apple's platform since the first version, bringing several user interface enhancements. Apple first introduced the software at the Apple World Wide Developer Conference in June, and it has been in developers' hands for testing throughout the summer months.

AllThingsD makes no mention of an updated iPad being shown off at the September event - which makes sense if Apple's history is to be followed. The company has held two events in the autumn in past years and if the same goes for 2013, Apple will presumably announce the second-generation iPad mini and fifth-generation iPad at a later event.

Pocket-lint has reached out for comment from Apple and will update if we hear back.