Leaked iPhone 5C photos give high-res look at red and white plastic bodies

A set of photos leaked earlier this week revealed that the iPhone 5S doesn't look much different from the iPhone 5. Now a new series of photos has surfaced, providing a closer look at Apple's rumoured low-budget iPhone, codenamed iPhone 5C, allegedly set to unveil alongside the iPhone 5S this autumn.

The iPhone 5C is supposedly a plastic-bodied smartphone. Previously leaked images have shown what it could look like, but these new images of both white and red shells for the device offer some better, more high-resolution detail.

Looking at the white shell, which came from leakster Sonny Dickson, there are many obvious iPhone 5 features such as a Lightning cable port, headphone jack and speaker grille. However, you might notice the speaker grille has been paired down extensively to just a handful of holes.

The red shell, which came from leakster C Technology, is practically identical to the white casing (aside from colour, obviously). The images aren't as high quality as the ones from Dickson, although it's still more evidence that Apple certainly has something up its sleeve.

Also, according to a frequent commenter on Chinese social website Weibo, the iPhone 5C will release for 3,000 yuan SIM-free. This translates to £320 - or the current price for the 8GB iPhone 4 SIM-free. At that price, Apple could certainly give the HTC One mini and Samsung Galaxy S4 mini a run for their money.

Check out the gallery below for more photos.