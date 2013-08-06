Leaked iPhone 5S and iPhone 5 comparison photos reveal very minor changes

Apple will likely unveil its new iPhone line-up next month, and so the annual round of leaks - such as new side-by-side comparison photos of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S - are in full swing.

The leaked comparison photos specifically highlight the displays, parts and components for the iPhone 5 and Apple's next-generation iPhone, supposedly called the iPhone 5S. The changes are both very minor and internal, with the most significant difference being a longer ribbon cable affixed to the front display.

Fanatic Fone recently leaked the comparison photos - as first noticed by Apple Insider - to show how the current and next-generation iPhones will be nearly identical in appearance. Aside from the longer ribbon cable, it appears as though some internal screws have shifted around the home button.

The images don't reveal design tweaks to the front display or any major hardware changes on the inside. There's also no indication of the much-rumoured fingerprint scanner that will allegedly arrive in the iPhone 5S.

So, if these comparison photos are indeed the real thing, the iPhone 5S might just be an annual upgrade with improved specs like a faster processor and better camera. Check out the gallery below to see more comparisons.