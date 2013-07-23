  1. Home
Apple: On track to have a busy fall, including some new products

Apple: On track to have a busy fall, including some new products
Peter Oppenheimer, Apple's chief financial officer, has said that Apple is "on track to have a busy fall", hinting that the company is poised to launch more products later in the year. 

The comments, made on the company's Q3 earnings call to investors, echo Tim Cook's statement in the earnings report that Apple is "laser-focused and working hard on some amazing new products that we will introduce in the fall and across 2014".

Cook, Apple's CEO, also claimed that long-term growth will come from new products in both existing and new categories.

"I think we have lots of growth opportunities," he said. "We’re working on some stuff that we are really proud of and we will see how it does."

Those loose comments have already led many to believe that Apple will launch new iPhones, new iPads and even an iWatch in the coming months. 

Cook ended the call after telling investors that iOS in cars was also likely to be a key battleground in the future.

"Having something in the automobile is very, very important. It is something that people love," the CEO said. 

Apple's latest quarter financial results show that it sold over 31 million iPhones in the last 90 days. However, iPad sales dipped when compared to the same quarter in 2012. The company seems unfazed by the decline though, citing a recent survey in America that shows 84 per cent of tablet users surf the web using an iPad.

Apple said that it would update investors in October, at the company's Q4 earnings call.

