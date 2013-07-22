Apple testing larger screens for iPhone, iPad
Apple is testing larger screens for iPhones and iPad, officials at the company's suppliers have told The Wall Street Journal.
"In recent months, Apple has asked for prototype smartphone screens larger than 4-inches and has also asked for screen designs for a new tablet device measuring slightly less than 13-inches diagonally," they said.
The report doesn't confirm whether Apple will launch or release the devices to the public, but if true, it is toying with the idea of releasing an iPhone and iPad with different screen sizes from those currently available.
The current iPhone 5 has a 4-inch screen, while the iPad has a 9.7-inch screen. The iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch screen.
Apple routinely tests different screen sizes and devices before bringing them to market, as you would expect, and this could be the reason behind a number of recent rumours suggesting Apple is working on a bigger devices.
Apple is the only mobile phone company to restrict the number of screen sizes it offers, with Samsung leading the pack.
Some commentators joke that Samsung offers a device with a screen size covering everything from 2-inches all the up to 10.1-inches.
The supposed confirmation comes as Apple is also rumoured to be ramping-up production for the next iPad and and that of a new cheaper (read made of plastic) iPhone to replace the iPhone 4.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
Comments