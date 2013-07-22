  Apple testing larger screens for iPhone, iPad

Apple is testing larger screens for iPhones and iPad, officials at the company's suppliers have told The Wall Street Journal.

"In recent months, Apple has asked for prototype smartphone screens larger than 4-inches and has also asked for screen designs for a new tablet device measuring slightly less than 13-inches diagonally," they said.

The report doesn't confirm whether Apple will launch or release the devices to the public, but if true, it is toying with the idea of releasing an iPhone and iPad with different screen sizes from those currently available.

The current iPhone 5 has a 4-inch screen, while the iPad has a 9.7-inch screen. The iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch screen.

Apple routinely tests different screen sizes and devices before bringing them to market, as you would expect, and this could be the reason behind a number of recent rumours suggesting Apple is working on a bigger devices.

Apple is the only mobile phone company to restrict the number of screen sizes it offers, with Samsung leading the pack.

Some commentators joke that Samsung offers a device with a screen size covering everything from 2-inches all the up to 10.1-inches.

The supposed confirmation comes as Apple is also rumoured to be ramping-up production for the next iPad and and that of a new cheaper (read made of plastic) iPhone to replace the iPhone 4.