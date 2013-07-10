iOS 7 colour scheme draws on Apple's classic logo

Apple's new iOS 7 operating system represents a drastic departure from the company's traditional design ethos. It boasts a much more bold colour scheme full of simple primary colours, but some aren't convinced by the new look.

While Apple itself hasn't confirmed this, the colour choice in iOS 7 could be a very subtle nod to Apple's own classic logo. Each bundled app icon, from music to the notes app, appears to match up with the rainbow coloured Apple logo of yore.

Most who have criticised the new look for iOS 7 are less put off by its bright and bold colours and more by the choice of font. Apple has subsequently switched to Helvetica Neue, a much thicker font than that demoed at the iOS 7 launch.

Perhaps even more interesting is how Apple's new app icon design requirements mirror older Apple products. The iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac Mini all appear to be mimicked by Apple's new app design guidelines.

The similarities have been pointed out by Apple fans on Reddit, who have started drawing up images that show iOS 7's similarities with Apple's heritage. It's an interesting point and one which, if true, shows the incredible detail to which Apple goes to in designing its products.

Whether or not Apple will change its colour scheme for iOS 7's launch remains to be seen. We doubt it, as the company has already detailed plenty of plans at WWDC. The difference between iOS 6 and iOS 7 for Apple is important as it will keep the iPhone feeling fresh up against the competition.

Those who want to read more about the design similarities can see the post on Reddit here.