  Will iOS 7 work on my iPhone? Which devices support which features

Apple has introduced iOS 7 and a bucket of shiny, new features for iOS 7 but will it work for your iPhone. While many are excited for the overhauled software, the big question is whether it will work on your current iPhone or whether you will need to upgrade your Apple smartphone to benefit.

As with any new version of iOS, Apple has made much of iOS 7 only available to a select few iOS devices.

Apple's forthcoming iOS 7 update will work on the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPad

iPad 2

Third-generation iPad with Retina

Fourth-generation iPad with Retina

iPad mini

iPod touch

Fifth-generation iPod touch

Any other iOS device, like the first iPad and the iPhone 3GS, cannot officially install iOS 7 when it releases.

It's also not that simple. If you've got an iPhone 4 running iOS 7 you might still not get everything. Apple has also had to limit some of the features some users get in the new iOS because of certain hardware constraints.

Apple's iTunes Radio is an internet radio service that is only available in the US. Luckily, unlike some of the other new iOS 7 features, iTunes Radio is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPad



iPad 2

Third-generation iPad with Retina

Fourth-generation iPad with Retina

iPad mini

iPod touch



Fifth-generation iPod touch

AirDrop is a feature previously found on the company's desktop operating system that has now come to the company's mobile operating system. It enables users to share content and files with other supported iOS devices running iOS 7 or later.

Apple is adding AirDrop to iOS 7, but it will only support the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPad

Fourth-generation iPad with Retina

iPad mini

iPod touch



Fifth-generation iPod touch

The Camera app in iOS 7 offers panoramic shooting, which first launched in last year's iOS 6, the ability to swipe to quickly capture a photo, and new Square capture that simply frames the shot like Instagram. Speaking of Instagram, the Camera app will also boast live previews of retro-looking filters in iOS 7.

Panoramas are available on iPhone 4S, iPhone 5 and fifth-generation iPod touch, while swipe to capture and Square will work on iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, third-generation iPad with Retina, fourth-generation iPad with Retina, iPad mini and fifth-generation iPod touch. The Live Filters feature is compatible with iPhone 5 and the fifth-generation iPod touch. Slow-mo and Burst are only available to iPhone 5S users.

As with videos, users won't be able to apply filters to Panoramas at capture. However, they can apply filters with the updated Photos app that will also add all panoramic shots and videos to their own respective folders. The Photos app also now enables users to auto-enhance, rotate, correct red-eye, crop a captured panorama or share photos. Filters are only available on the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone 4

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPod touch



Fifth-generation iPod touch

Siri, Apple's intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator released in 2011, is still a part of iOS 7, but it is limited to the following devices:

iPhone

iPhone 4S

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPad

Third-generation iPad with Retina

Fourth-generation iPad with Retina

iPad mini

iPod touch



Fifth-generation iPod touch

In addition, the new female and male voices are initially limited to US English, French and German.