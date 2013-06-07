  WWDC 2013: Apple iOS 7 banners hint at flat design

For those who had any doubts that iOS 7 will debut at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference next week, here's some more compelling evidence.

Apple recently began decorating Moscone West in California for WWDC and the images above and below, which come from many eager witnesses via Flickr and Twitter, are the latest banners to go up. Displaying a colourful "7" layered quite flatly over a white perforated background, the public sign above is probably a good indication that the successor to iOS 6 is right around the corner.

Apple's WWDC 2013 signage looks very similar to the design of its WWDC 2013 app. The new app is notably different from previous Apple iOS apps: stripped back, flat and simple, it resembles many of the long rumoured iOS design changes that Jonathan Ive is overseeing.

WWDC is a time for surprises and the usual refreshes. The annual conference is generally for software developers and the latest improvements to iOS and OSX, but Apple also has a history of launching hardware updates just to make things more exciting.

As for what's in store for this year, much of the speculation surrounding Apple's plans is just guesswork. However, the company's patterns at previous conferences - combined with alleged deals with Sony Music, announcements from Haswell, supply shortages, leaked SKUs, and now banners outside Moscone West - suggest a redesigned iOS 7, new "iRadio" service, updated OS X and MacBook refresh are likely to be unveiled.

Update: Banners for OS X just started going up, as well.

Apple has brought many aspects of iOS to its Mac operating system in recent years, and rumours have indicated Apple will showcase more of the same this year. Circulating reports claimed Apple wouldn't show off any major design changes, but that the company will add iOS's app switcher, tabbed browsing within the Finder, the ability to tag things in Finder to make searching easier, and an improved Safari back end.