  Flickr and Vimeo integration coming to iOS 7?

Apple plans to thicken iOS's integrated social network portfolio by adding Flickr and Vimeo to iOS 7, according to 9to5Mac.

The report cited an unnamed source familiar with the software and claimed Flickr and Vimeo would be "integrated deeply into the new operating system". Sources for 9to5Mac have been spot-on in the past.

Much like existing Facebook and Twitter ties in iOS 6, Apple users will purportedly be able to log into their respective social network accounts through iOS 7's Settings application and then sign-in just once for full-sharing access.

The report also mentioned there was a "very real possibility that any feature in testing could be removed prior to the announcement", because iOS 7 has not been announced officially, similar to when Apple once planned to pad iOS 4 with Facebook ties but then backtracked and completely removed the integration.

If Apple does follow through with Flickr and Vimeo integration, users could easily share their social network content through iOS's system-wide sharing options and apps.

Flickr, for instance, has been weaved into the paid version of iPhoto in the iOS App Store and OS X Mountain Lion since 2012, but iOS 7 would allow users to share their Flickr photos instantly while on the go with just a single tap. Vimeo, though, would be the major social network addition to iOS.

Apple cut its YouTube app from iOS in 2012 and forced Google to develop a native app, but it still offers video-upload capability to YouTube. Vimeo, as 9to5Mac noted, would be a competing - and compelling - video-sharing option for users willing to stray from YouTube, and then Apple could heavily bake the service into iOS.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 7 at WWDC 2013 in June.