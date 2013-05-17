Olloclip Quick-Flip Case keeps your iPhone safe, leaves space for Olloclip lens system

Olloclip has a case that supports the 3-in-1 Olloclip lens system, solving the problem of not being able to use the clip-on photo accessory when your iPhone is in a conventional case. We got our hands on the new Olloclip Quick-Flip Case at Digital Summer 2013.

It's a fairly conventional plastic case and feels solid enough to keep your iPhone free from bumps and scrapes, but the unique feature is that one corner of it swivels out of the way, leaving the camera corner cover-free.

That means you can then slip the Olloclip lens into place to get your macro, fisheye or wide-angle effects on your iPhone 4/4S or 5.

READ: Olloclip 3-in-1 lens system review

But wait, there's more. The folding corner rotates all the way around so that it can act as a shutter button, with the end resting on the volume button ready to take a shot when you press it down. It's a cunning piece of case design.

There's an additional accessory that comes with the case and that's the Pro-Photo Adaptor. This slips over the bottom of your iPhone and over the Olloclip case, giving you two tripod attachment points for portrait or landscape shooting, as well as offering a cold shoe mounting point where you could add something like a LED illuminator.

The Olloclip Quick-Flip Case is heading into stores soon and is available for pre-order on olloclip.com priced at $49.99 (£33), with no word on UK pricing as yet.