  Apple's 'flat' iOS 7 reportedly set for summer preview, September release

Apple is scrambling to finish iOS 7 before its introduction at WWDC 2013 in early-June, according to Bloomberg. The report notes that Apple is pulling additional engineering resources from the OS X 10.9 team, in a repeat scenario of 2007 when Apple took engineers off OS X Leopard to finish the first version of iOS.

It was 9to5mac which first reported this week that iOS 7 will bring substantial changes to Apple's platform. For one, it will be very flat, like Windows Phone, but will retain the easiness of iOS. There will be no new learning curve and several core fundamentals of iOS will remain the same, including the Lock and Home screens. Several of Apple's native apps will get new icons and redesigned tool bars, tab bars and other features in the update, according to the publication.

READ 11 ways Apple could learn from Windows Phone and Android for iOS 7

AllThingsD adds to Bloomberg's report on Wednesday, saying even with the scrambling behind the walls of Cupertino, iOS 7 will be shipping to iPhone and iPad users on time. The publication's sources further corroborate the 9to5mac report, saying several of the gimmicky elements added to iOS under Scott Forstall's leadership will be removed and that it will be much more streamlined now that famed designer Jony Ive is taking the reins. Ive is said to bring a unified connection between Apple software and hardware that previously wasn't found within the platform.

Bloomberg reports that iOS 7 will be made available to iPhone and iPad users as soon as September. Given that iOS 7 will be announced at WWDC in June, Apple will then use the time until September to test the software with developers who belong to the paid Developer Center.

If Apple's past history is any indication, a new iPhone will be released with the software. This theory fits together well, given the recent rumours that Apple will release the next-generation iPhone in Q2 of 2013, or a summer launch. The next-generation iPhone is said to sport the same design as the iPhone 5, though the internal specifications will be upgraded -- specifically the camera and processor. In short, it will be an iPhone 5S, as expected.

WWDC 2013 in San Francisco is sure to be a big show. It sold out in under two minutes, as developers rushed to claim their ticket to see the latest from Apple. For those who can't make it, Pocket-lint will bring you breaking news via our Apple hub.