  Apple finally admits original iPhone 'obsolete'

The original Apple iPhone, which was released in June 2007, will be labelled as "obsolete" by Apple's retail network. This means that from this summer it will no longer be serviceable in the traditional means via Apple care centres.

The phone will pick up vintage status in the United States from 11 June and will be obsolete in Canada, Asia, Europe, Japan, Latin America and Apple retail stores.

Phones which are viewed as vintage by Apple aren't quite as left behind as the obsolete brigade. Californian statute states that the device must be serviceable in the state of California.

On top of the first-generation iPhone, the iMac G5, 2005 Mac mini and Powerbook G4 will also become obsolete. Just to give you an idea of how far the iPhone has come since 2007, the first-generation version launched with a 412 MHz processor; the iPhone 5 uses a dual-core 1.3 GHz chip.