  Draw Something 2 launched on iPhone and iPad, we get addicted all over again

Draw Something landed in February 2012 and almost immediately became the must-have app on smartphones. It managed 20 million downloads within a week and soon after hit 50 million, before its developer Omgpop was picked up by Zynga for $180 million. Sadly, like all good crazes, it came and went as fast as Yo-yos and Pogs.

Zynga is clearly determined to put Draw Something back in the spotlight: after all, it paid all that cash for it. Enter Draw Something 2, the sequel to an app classic.

Priced at £1.99, Draw Something 2 promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor. The concept is the same: you draw a picture and then your friends have to guess the word it illustrates. It's like Pictionary, if you've ever played that. The difference here is that there are now 5,000 new words to draw.

Drawing itself has been given a major overhaul, with a much larger selection of drawing implements and a gallery where you can save your best creations. The app also has built-in achievements to encourage you to keep on drawing.

There is a free version that includes adverts, for those who wish to try the app before committing to purchase. From the look of it, the app is just as addictive as before, the problem is whether or not it will be another fad, or if it is here to stay, Angry Birds-style. Zynga, we imagine, hopes it will be the latter.