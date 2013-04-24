WWDC 2013 date announced for June, Apple to unveil iOS 7?

Apple has just announced that this year's WWDC conference will take place between 10 and 14 June. WWDC is traditionally used by Apple to announce new versions of its mobile and desktop software, with iOS 6 and Mountain Lion release dates and walkthroughs being given last year. The company also used WWDC to launch its Retina MacBook Pro, so its entirely possible we'll see some product rollout at this year's WWDC also.

A post on Apple's developer website reads: "Get an in-depth look at what’s next in iOS and OS X, and learn how to take your apps to the next level. With over 100 sessions, extensive hands–on labs, and engaging events, you’ll connect with Apple engineers and fellow developers for an incredible week of inspiration."

Clearly Apple has something big planned for June this year and it wants us to know about it. Chances are, iOS 7 will be revealed. This is particularly exciting because it will be the first piece of software that Apple design whizz Jonathan Ive has worked on extensively. Rumours point to a significant user interface overhaul and the possibility of an entirely new look for Apple's mobile operating system.

As for the chances of a new product, Apple confirmed it had something planned for autumn this year at its earnings call yesterday. Could this be announced at WWDC? It's possible, especially given the presence of the Retina MacBook Pro last year. Either way, we will have to wait until June to find out.

For those interested in attending, Apple will be putting tickets on sale tomorrow.