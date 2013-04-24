AT&T leads Verizon in iPhone activations with 4.8 million in Q1 2013
AT&T has reported its Q1 2013 financial earnings, letting investors know it garnered 296,000 new postpaid customers and 1.2 million new smartphone subscribers during the quarter. Smartphone sales at AT&T reached 6 million, of which, 4.8 million were iPhones - not shocking.
Those figures made for the biggest first quarter ever at the company in terms of smartphone sales. As for the actual financials, AT&T's first quarter revenues totalled $31.4 billion ($16.7 billion of which was from wireless), down 1.5 per cent year-on-year, and consolidated net income was slightly up at $3.7 billion.
It's become clear that AT&T is the go-to carrier stateside for the iPhone. Verizon Wireless reported 4 million iPhones sales in the first quarter, giving AT&T a pretty nice lead at 4.8 million. Interestingly, Verizon still beat AT&T in total smartphone sales, as it activated 7.2 million smartphones in total in Q1 2013, compared to AT&T's 6 million.
Verizon not only has a more diverse mix of Android devices on its network to help garner more sales, but its 4G LTE network is also more marketed than AT&T's. Verizon has several new Android devices and a new Windows Phone coming to its network next quarter, which could cause trouble for the iPhone-focused AT&T.
AT&T further revealed that 14 per cent (10 million) of customers have opted for its Mobile Share plans that offer a pooled amount of data for a whole family to access under one plan.
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
- Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
Comments