  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

AT&T leads Verizon in iPhone activations with 4.8 million in Q1 2013

|
  AT&T leads Verizon in iPhone activations with 4.8 million in Q1 2013

AT&T has reported its Q1 2013 financial earnings, letting investors know it garnered 296,000 new postpaid customers and 1.2 million new smartphone subscribers during the quarter. Smartphone sales at AT&T reached 6 million, of which, 4.8 million were iPhones - not shocking. 

Those figures made for the biggest first quarter ever at the company in terms of smartphone sales. As for the actual financials, AT&T's first quarter revenues totalled $31.4 billion ($16.7 billion of which was from wireless), down 1.5 per cent year-on-year, and consolidated net income was slightly up at $3.7 billion. 

It's become clear that AT&T is the go-to carrier stateside for the iPhone. Verizon Wireless reported 4 million iPhones sales in the first quarter, giving AT&T a pretty nice lead at 4.8 million. Interestingly, Verizon still beat AT&T in total smartphone sales, as it activated 7.2 million smartphones in total in Q1 2013, compared to AT&T's 6 million. 

Verizon not only has a more diverse mix of Android devices on its network to help garner more sales, but its 4G LTE network is also more marketed than AT&T's. Verizon has several new Android devices and a new Windows Phone coming to its network next quarter, which could cause trouble for the iPhone-focused AT&T. 

AT&T further revealed that 14 per cent (10 million) of customers have opted for its Mobile Share plans that offer a pooled amount of data for a whole family to access under one plan.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
  2. What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
  3. Apple might debut iPhone SE 2 in May with no headphone jack
  4. Uh-oh! LG might not be able to make Apple's 2018 iPhone OLED screens
  5. LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
  1. Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
  2. LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
  3. Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
  4. Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
  5. Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries

Comments