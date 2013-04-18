  iPhone leads the pack in latest Verizon activation figures

iPhone still leads in smartphone sales on Verizon in the US. That's the main takeaway from the company's earning call on Thursday after the US carrier confirmed that it had activated over 4 million iPhones over the last 90 days representing 55.6 per cent of all smartphone activations on the network for the last 90 days.

Of those 4 million the company has detailed that around half were the new iPhone 5 with the other half made up of the 3G only iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.

The four million activated iPhones represents a significant increase from the same period in 2012, and beat Wall Street's estimates for Verizon to activate about 3.5 million iPhones, but it was down on the total number of activations in the previous (Holidays) quarter where iPhone represented 64 per cent of sales.

Verizon activated 7.2 million smartphones in total in Q1 2013, and 5.9 million LTE devices, which means iPhones accounted for around one-third of all LTE device sales at the carrier during the three-month period.

How the iPhone will be able to stand up to the onslaught of new devices due on the Verizon network in the coming months however is yet to be seen.

The US carrier is about to start stocking the new Samsung Galaxy S4, and Stephen Elop, CEO at Nokia almost outright confirmed that the company would be stocking a new flagship Lumia device, rumoured to be the Lumia 928.