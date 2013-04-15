  iPhone 5S to include 12-megapixel camera with better night shooting?

Apple's next-generation iPhone will feature a 12-megapixel camera with improved night shooting, reports Vietnamese publication Tinhte.vn.

According to several reports, Apple will announce the iPhone 5S this summer, keeping the same design of the iPhone 5, though will include a better camera and processor. Adding a bit of information, Tinhte.vn's new report cites an iPhone camera supplier as its source of information.

The publication doesn't offer any specifics as to how the 12-megapixel camera would achieve better night shots. A new, custom lens is obvious, but the basics of photography suggests a lower f-stop to let in more light would have to be achieved. That's not to mention some photo tweaking through software that would come on iOS 7, as well.

Given the "S" nature of the next-generation iPhone, the 12-megapixel camera sounds likely. As MacRumors points out, Apple has improved camera clarity with each version of its new iPhone, often the poster of its advertising. The iPhone 5 features the same 8-megapixel camera as the iPhone 4S, but has a sapphire coating that Apple says improves clarity.

Tinhte.vn has been somewhat reliable before, offering shots of the redesigned EarPods and fourth-generation iPod touch before the folks at Cupertino made things official. Like any rumour, we expect you to take this with a pinch of salt until things become official when Tim Cook and Co. step on stage.

Past improved processor and camera, the iPhone 5S is said to include several new colour options and even the possibility of finger printing tech. It's worth noting that iLounge's Jeremy Horowitz previously theorized in January that the iPhone will feature Sony's 13-megapixel sensor, rather than a 12-megapixel sensor.

What are you expecting Apple to do with the next iPhone?