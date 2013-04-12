iPhone 5 Black Diamond will set you back a cool £10 million

British designer Stuart Hughes is at it again, although he's surpassed all of his previous luxury modifications to Apple devices by a country mile. His latest custom-designed iPhone 5 just so happens to cost a mind-blowing £10 million - a sum that could get you more than 14,000 regular 64GB iPhone 5 handsets.

The iPhone 5 Black Diamond is the "world's most expensive smartphone" and was commissioned by an unnamed Chinese businessman who owns and uses it as his regular phone. Its chassis is solid gold and features a single flawless, black, deep-cut diamond weighing in at 26cts as the home button - hence the name.

It is finished with 600 white flawless diamonds with full gold dressing for the rear section, and the Apple logo is solid gold with 53 flawless diamonds. The original touchscreen has been replaced with Sapphire glass, the same material Apple uses on the camera lens, but is normally too expensive to use in manufacture for the whole front screen.

Hughes is willing to make another of the Black Diamond handsets if you've got the money, and you can purchase one through his website stuarthughes.com. If £10 million is too steep for you, his other company Goldstriker is ranging a few different iPhone 5 handsets in gold or platinum finishes, starting at £2,695.