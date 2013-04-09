  Apple reportedly planning multiple colours for the iPhone 5S, launching in August

One of Apple's main selling points for the iPhone 5S will be multiple colours, like its iPod touch line, according to Japan-based publication Macotakara. The new report echoes what analysts have been saying over the past few months.

Citing unnamed sources, Macotakara says the iPhone 5S will come in five colours, including the black and white that we've come to love since the iPhone's inception (the white model came about on the second generation). Specifics colours haven't been detailed, but given the colours of the iPod touch line, the following sounds likely: black, white, pink, yellow, and blue.

Given the "S" naming, the iPhone 5S won't come with many new features on the hardware side. An upgraded camera, processor and the possibility of fingerprint scanning have all been rumoured. Having multiple device colours may be an interesting way for Apple to market a somewhat boring device, though we don't know what it will do on the software side yet, so it's hard to guess.

Like previous reports, Macotakara anticipates the iPhone 5S will be announced in July, with a release to the masses in August.

The Cupertino-based company is also said to be entering a new realm of budget devices this year. Apple is working on a budget iPhone that will launch in the second half of 2013, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month. It will be a 4-inch handset that will use a different casing (maybe plastic) that could come in different colours, the newspaper said.

In an interesting move, if true, a July release date for the iPhone 5S would put the handset's release back to mid-Summer for the first time since the iPhone 4S. Of course rumours are rumours, especially with Apple, so we'll make sure to keep a close eye out.

What do you think of a coloured iPhone?