  Apple exec talks Android fragmentation, as Google announces 750M total activations

Shots continue to be fired from the Apple campaign. Phil Schiller, the company's of senior vice-president of Worldwide Marketing, sat down in an interview with The Wall Street Journal and blasted Android for being fragmented.

Interviews aren't typical for Apple executives, but this one is timed nicely before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S4 tomorrow. Schiller said Apple's own research had shown that four times as many iPhone users switched from Android than to Android during Q4 2012. Those words came shortly after a message on Twitter that painted Android as an unsecure platform last week.

Before the interview went up on the paper's website, Google CEO Larry Page briefly announced the news that the number of Android devices activated had reached more than 750 million - 250 million of which have been added in the past six months. Page's announcement was in a blog post covering an executive change-up in the Android division.

Despite research from Gartner saying Apple's iPhone accounted for 19.1 per cent of smartphone sales worldwide in 2012, while Android accounted for to 66.4 per cent, Schiller continued to say Android was a boring mobile OS.

"Android is often given a free replacement for a feature phone and the experience isn't as good as an iPhone. When you take an Android device out of the box, you have to sign up to nine accounts with different vendors to get the experience iOS comes with. They don't work seamlessly together," the executive told the WSJ.

Samsung - the leading smartphone manufacturer, according to several research firms - is set to announce its next-generation flagship device at a press event 14 March. Pocket-lint will be live in New York City to bring you the latest.

Presumably, Schiller's comments were fed to such a large media outlet to paint a bad picture of Android ahead of the Galaxy S4 announcement.