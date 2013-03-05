  Apple releasing iPhone 5S in August, next-gen iPads in April?

Apple is set to release the iPhone 5S in August and the next-generation iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 in April, according to iMore.

The new report chimes with others, saying the iPhone 5S will have the same design as the current iPhone 5, but will feature an improved processor and camera.

Similar upgrades happened with both the iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4S, focusing more on the software than the overall hardware features (something Samsung plans too). The new report seems to make sense, though it's not clear why Apple would choose August over October-November.

As for Apple's tablet line, previous reports and supply chain leaks have mentioned that the next-gen, full-sized iPad will feature a design closer to the iPad mini's thinner design.

iMore goes on to report that April should be the launch date of both the new iPad and iPad mini, though exact specs aren't clear as yet.

Jeremy Horwitz of iLounge reported earlier this year that the second-generation iPad mini was codenamed “J85” and set for an October release. It will be the first iPad mini to feature a Retina display, but will feel closer to the first-generation iPad mini, according to the report. The iPad mini that is rumoured to launch in April could be a simple spec bump, according to iMore. Apple took a similar route with the iPad 3 and iPad 4.

Of course, Apple rumours are often subject to change - or just flat out wrong. Though it is worth noting that both iMore and iLounge have leaked information correctly in the past.

Image: Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian