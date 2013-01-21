Could iPhone 6 be iPhone Math? Apple rumoured to add to iPhone 5S launch with 4.8-inch device

Apple is to release two new handsets in June, according to rumours emanating from China. One will be the iPhone 5S - an incremental enhanced version of the current iPhone 5 - and the other the bizarrely named iPhone Math.

The iPhone Math will have a larger screen than the iPhone 5, coming in at 4.8-inches in preference to 4. It's a move, says the rumour mill, that will allow Apple to compete with the latest trend of big-screen handsets that are on their way, such as the Sony Xperia Z, HTC M7 and Samsung Galaxy S4.

"Math" may not be the name though. Not only does it seem totally ludicrous that Apple would break naming conventions in such fashion, but we've also seen the iPhone 6 pop up in developer app logs recently, so that would be a far more likely designation. As the original rumour was translated from Chinese, others also believe that Math may actually have been a mistranslation. "Plus" is being suggested instead, but that seems just as unlikely - iPhone Plus doesn't ring true to us either.

Nonetheless, the source, China Times, is resolute that Apple is to "counter attack" with more than one iPhone in the summer, and even suggests a further handset will become available later in the year. It also claims that production for the first two new iPhone devices will start in April, and that both will feature an 8-megapixel camera.

What do you think? Sound plausible to you? Let us know in the comments below...