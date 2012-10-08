  Apple's Lightning to 30-pin adapter now shipping, customers told

Apple’s new Lightning to 30-pin adapter has begun shipping, with some customers who were first to pre-order the accessory being told to expect delivery of the item as early as this week.

MacRumors is reporting that it’s received word from Australia that some customers have been sent an email informing them that the adapter was in “transit”, with one claiming to have been told to expect delivery on 9 October.

The controversial Lightning to 30-pin Adapter was unveiled alongside the iPhone 5 last month as a way of enabling the new handset remained compatible with older iPhone accessories.

The problem lay in that the iPhone 5 uses, for the first time a smaller “Lightning” socket to charge and dock - meaning it doesn’t fit with previous Apple accessories such as music docking stations.

While the Lightning to 30-pin adapter will make the iPhone 5 compatible with most iPhone accessories, Apple does concede that “some 30-pin accessories are not supported.”

Two versions of the Lightning to 30-pin adapter are available, the standard £25 variant and a Lightning to Micro USB adapter, available for an additional £15.

