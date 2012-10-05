Odeon and Harvester embrace Apple Passbook with vouchers

Odeon cinemas and Harvester restaurants in the UK are among the first companies to embrace Apple's new Passbook feature in iOS 6.

The cinema chain is allowing people who visit its website to add a 30 per cent off voucher to the Passbook app at the click of a button, rather than insist users install a dedicated app.

Users who opt to add the voucher to their iPhone will be able to claim the money off between Sunday and Thursday until 18 October for any movie excluding Madagascar 3 (don't ask us why).

Meanwhile Harvester is offering money off when diners show the Passbook coupon after visiting the Harvester website.

Apple recently launched Passbook within iOS 6 as a virtual wallet to keep vouchers, airline tickets and store cards in one place. The feature is open to any developer and should save customers having to dig out a specific email or boot up an app.

Up until now only a handful of companies in the UK have used the service since its launch last month. They include Lufthansa, American Airlines, United Airlines and Starbucks.

You can get the voucher, whether you are an iPhone user or not, at the Odeon website.