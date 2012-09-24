  iPhone 5: Five million sold in just three days

Apple has announced that it has sold over five million new iPhone 5 devices in just three days. The handset only went on sale on 21 September, but already Apple CEO Tim Cook has been crowing about the success of the iPhone 5 and with good reason.

“Demand for iPhone 5 has been incredible and we are working hard to get an iPhone 5 into the hands of every customer who wants one as quickly as possible,” said Cook.

“While we have sold out of our initial supply, stores continue to receive iPhone 5 shipments regularly and customers can continue to order online and receive an estimated delivery date. We appreciate everyone’s patience and are working hard to build enough iPhone 5s for everyone.”

Apple’s iPhone 5 figures come despite the Cupertino company receiving criticism for a poor mapping experience on the handset. Instead of Google Maps – found on previous iPhone models – Apple has used its own mapping solution with the iPhone 5. However, customers have complained that Apple Maps fails to live up to its predecessor.

Apple Maps is just one of the new features and applications found in the Apple’s new iOS 6 platform, used by the iPhone 5. Along with the number of iPhone 5’s sold, Apple has also announced that there have been over 100 million updates to iOS 6.

The iPhone 5 will be available in a further 22 countries from 28 September and a total of 100 countries by the end of 2012. So expect this juggernaut to roll on and on.