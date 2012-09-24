  Apple Maps-gate: Now Motorola has a pop with its Droid Razr M

Motorola has wasted no time in putting the boot in over the Apple Maps-gate saga, with a far from subtle advert promoting its Motorola Droid Razr M.

With the slogan “The real world that’s fit for your hand”, the image sees the iPhone 5 positioned above a hashtag #iLost. Beside it is the Motorola Droid Razr M with Google Maps displayed on the 4.3-inch screen showing 315 E 15th in Manhattan. In contrast, the iPhone 5’s display shows 315 E 15th wrongly positioned in Brooklyn.

Motorola Mobility posted the advert on its Google+ page with the message: “Looking for 315 E 15th in Manhattan? Google Maps on DROID RAZR M will get you there & not #iLost in Brooklyn.”

Since the iPhone 5 went on sale on 21 September, Apple has been plagued with criticism over its new native mapping solution, having ditched Google Maps.

Consumers have claimed that the maps show locations to be in the wrong place, sometimes disappearing completely, with other areas blocked by cloud.

Apple has responded by saying the service will improve as more people start to use it, but in the meantime don’t expect its competitors to give it an easy ride.