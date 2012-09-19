  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone 5: Most pre-ordered phone at Carphone Warehouse, we’ve already reviewed it

|
Pocket-lint iPhone 5: Most pre-ordered phone at Carphone Warehouse, we’ve already reviewed it

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the iPhone 5, due in shops in the UK on Friday 21 September, is the most pre-ordered phone in the history of the business.

According to the company, the UK’s largest independent mobile retailer has taken more than four times as many pre-orders for the new Apple handset than any other handset launch since it began trading in 1989.

"Last week’s pre orders for the iPhone 5 smashed all previous handset launches at Carphone Warehouse," says Graham Stapleton, Chief Commercial Officer at Carphone Warehouse.

According to the retailer it also noticed that two thirds of the increased mobile traffic came from iPhones and iPads suggesting current iPhone users are keen to upgrade.

Carphone Warehouse is the only retailer that can connect and upgrade iPhone 5 customers on all networks with prices starting from free for £46 per month, which puts us in a great position to be able to provide our customers with exactly what they want from handset and tariff.

The news comes shortly after Apple confirmed it had taken more than 2 million iPhone 5 pre-orders in first 24 hours

But should you cancel your pre-order? Pocket-lint is one of a handful of sites around the globe to have already reviewed the iPhone 5.

Read what we thought in our extensive Apple iPhone 5 review.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Apple might unveil iOS 12 with new digital health tools at WWDC 2018
  3. Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  4. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS review: In pole position?
  5. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  1. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  2. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  3. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  4. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 to use in-display fingerprint sensor courtesy of Qualcomm
Comments