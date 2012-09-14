  iPhone 5 pre-order UK: 8am Friday 14 September, all UK prices revealed

Set your alarms, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 5 will go on pre-order in the UK at 8:01am on Friday 14 September in the UK, 3.01am in New York, or 12.01am in San Francisco.

In the US, Apple's network partners Sprint, AT&T and Verizon have also confirmed that pre-orders will begin early Friday morning.

In the UK, Vodafone, O2 and EE - the parent company of Orange and T-Mobile - is also expected to announce its deals and offers to lure customers to it rather than the competition.

Experts expect the online stock to go quickly, although Apple is likely to hold back sufficient amounts to ensure those wanting to go in store on the 21 September will be able to buy an iPhone 5 if they queue up.

Last year, Apple experienced stock storages as demand outstripped supply and estimates suggest it will be even worse this time around.

Should you pre-order? Check out our iPhone 5 hands-on before you do.

UPDATE As the pre-order pages open, the full UK prices are revealed as £529 for the 16GB version (black or white), £599 for the 32GB, £699 for 64GB. These are all SIM-free. Take a look at the best iPhone 5 deals for the UK here.

US SIM-free prices have also been revealed as $649, $749 and $849 respectively, although, at present, you can only pre-order contracted handsets on carriers AT&T, Verizon or Sprint.

