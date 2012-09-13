iPhone 5: What's the difference from the iPhone 4S?

There is a lot to like about Apple's new iPhone 5, but what if you already own an iPhone 4S? What really is the difference? We know plenty of 4S-toting iPhone fans will already be getting jealous over Apple's new hardware, so let's take a look at why.

Below is everything new about the iPhone 5 and how it separates itself out from the iPhone 4S. Read on, get jealous, want one, eBay your iPhone 4S and start saving. Or don't, but let this article help you decide. Once you have, take a look at the best iPhone 5 deals here.

The iPhone 5 has a bigger screen

It might be in your face and stating the blatantly obvious, but the new iPhone has a bigger screen. At 4 inches and with a resolution of 1136 x 640, the iPhone 5 takes a big jump over the 4S in screen size.

The 4S had a 3.5-inch display with a resolution of 960 x 640, translating to 326 ppi. The iPhone 5 has exactly the same pixel density, however, so don't expect things to look any sharper.

What does make a difference is that the screen is now in 16:9 ratio. That means no black borders when watching movies. But it does create problems when viewing apps in landscape which, without an update, will have black borders on either side instead.

An increased 44 per cent contrast and saturation level for colours in the iPhone 5 screen should make it look better. Then again, both the 4S and iPhone 5 have the same 800:1 contrast ratio.

The iPhone 5 is lighter and thinner

Everyone who has spent any hands-on time with the new iPhone 5, ourselves include, can't emphasise enough how light and thin the new phone is.

Weighing in at 112g to the 4S's 140g, it is markedly more lightweight in the hand. This also puts the phone lighter than phones such as the Galaxy S III.

The iPhone 5 is also 7.6mm deep and the iPhone 4S is 9.3mm. It might not seem like much but when you hold the two side by side, it makes a difference. Tthe whole package is just a lot more slender, despite the bigger screen.

The iPhone 5 has LTE

Here's the next big thing about the iPhone 5: it supports 4G. Until now only the new iPad has been able to connect to super-high-speed mobile networks. For the moment in the UK, it is only EE - formerly Everything Everywhere - which will be compatible with the iPhone 5's 4G capabilities, but that will change during the product's lifetime.

The iPhone 5 has a better camera on both front and back

On the face of it, it appears both the iPhone 4S and iPhone 5 house the same rear camera sensor. Both sit at 8 megapixels. We suspect they may even be identical. The difference here is the technology around them.

First, the iPhone 5 has a hybrid IR filter, dynamic low-light mode and sapphire crystal cover. Couple that with the improved image processing tech in iOS 6 and things like panorama mode and the camera is improved.

On the front there is a 1.2-megapixel 720p video-capable snapper, a step up from the iPhone 4S's VGA quality one.

The iPhone 5 has a faster A6 processor

Although Apple won't go into specifics, the iPhone 5 is definitely quicker than the last iPhone 4S. Apple is touting a 2X graphics and app loading improvement.

Hands-on with the phone definitely led us to think it was snappy and demos of games such as the new Real Racing show what sort of graphics the iPhone 5 can put out.

The iPhone 5 has a better battery

Last but definitely no means least is the new iPhone's much improved battery. Despite LTE and all that extra power, you get up to 8 hours of 3G browsing time and 10 hours of video playback.

Compare this with the iPhone 4S and things match up. The difference comes in standby, which is 225 hours on the iPhone 5 and 200 on the iPhone 4S.

The iPhone 5 comes with EarPods

Apple redesigned its headphones for the iPhone 5. Now you get EarPods which are especially designed to direct music straight into your ears.

While we haven't had time to play with them properly yet, they have to sound better than the standard included headphones in Apple portables.

The iPhone 5 has a Lightning connector

Apple has ditched the 30-pin connector with the iPhone 5 and gone for a specially designed 8-pin connector called Lightning.

The connector is reversible, so you can plug things in both ways. It is also much faster and more durable.

