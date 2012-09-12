  iPhone 5 wishlist: What we're expecting from Apple...

Apple launched the iPhone five years ago. Today, we're expecting the new iPhone, the iPhone 5 which is actually the sixth Apple iPhone. First there was the iPhone, then the iPhone 3G, then the iPhone 3GS, the iPhone 4, the iPhone 4S and now, well, the iPhone 5 or iPhone 4G or whatever it's set to be known as.

We've had iPhone 5 rumours up to the eyeballs and leaks coming faster than a dam in meltdown but if you really want to know what Pocket-lint thinks Apple will be announcing tonight, well, just ask us...

Expecting from Apple:

If we are to believe the rumours Apple will launch a similar-looking iPhone to the iPhone 4S but it will have a larger screen, come with NFC, feature a 4G that works in the US and the UK, and come with a new headphone design. It will, of course, be packing iOS 6. From our own sources we know that the 4G element is correct, as is the fact that it will feature a nano SIM rather than a Micro SIM slot - yes, you are going to have to get a smaller SIM card. Again.



Hoping from Apple:

I would like to believe that all the leaked parts and cases have been a red herring and the greatest trick Apple's ever played, not because I want something completely different, but because I want Apple to be able to say, "Ha ha, fooled you" to all those who claimed they had the real deal ahead of the official announcement. It's nice to still be surprised.





Expecting from Apple

I expect Apple to go bigger, bumping specs across the board: larger display, more power, longer battery life, faster data speeds. That's a predictable move, boring perhaps, so I'm expecting a eureka moment as Apple both creates and resolves a problem that no one knew they had.



Hoping from Apple:

To tackle the problem of increasingly busy lives, I'd like to see Apple launch the iMPerfect app. This will assimilate everything about your life into one app, Genius spin it, and lay out your days, directing your every move, relieving you of all possible sources of stress. Or just not work.





Expecting from Apple

Every man and his dog is expecting the same thing today, a new iPhone. If there isn't one, expect global riots, mass discontent and almost certainly a lot of sad-looking hipsters. It feels like we know a lot about the new iPhone already this time around. It seems a good guess that there will be a new sized SIM card, which is infuriating for those of us who switch phones quite often.



If rumours are to be trusted, then the back of this new device will have echoes of the original iPhone, with a silver rear. I really liked the original iPhone, stylistically, so I'm pretty excited about. And we're almost totally sure that the iPhone 5 will have 4G, and that it will be heading for the new EE network. This is slightly exciting, but is sure to make battery life as miserable as a goth at a Katy Perry concert.



Hoping from Apple:

Personally, I'm hoping that Apple has taught iOS some new tricks. Hopefully there will be a new version of Siri, but this one will read your mind, and provide you with all you need, before you even have a chance to ask for it.



I don't really expect this to be the case, but I imagine Siri will get some attention, with some new features, and possibly a few performance tweaks to make the service - which no one uses - even better than ever. Also, I want a laser weapon attached, so that iPhone owners can take direct action against any patent infringer nearby. See a Galaxy S III, engage high-powered laser, evaporate infringement. It could happen. Honest.





Expecting from Apple:

Expecting? Well, new iPhone 5 with specs pretty much as rumoured - bigger screen, NFC, 4G and different dock connector top of the list - an iPod touch to match and it looks like an all-new iTunes including, finally, a possible streaming service.



Hoping from Apple:

Hoping? Hmmm. More realistic pricing on old music and films in iTunes, but I doubt that will happen.





Expecting from Apple

Apple will announce the iPhone 5, natch, and iOS 6, and some new iPods and that. It’ll also announce that it is to sue the Newbury bypass as some of the curvatures in the road are similar to the roundness of the top bumpers of an iPod nano. And cavemen, as the “wheel” is much like the scroll wheel on an iPod classic, it even shares a similar name.



Hoping from Apple:

I would like Apple to launch the iPhone stick, dispensing with the 16:9 aspect ratio that many are expecting the iPhone 5 to come with in favour of a 129:7 screen that can just about fit the Welsh town name of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch in 16pt Arial Bold.





Expecting from Apple

The iPhone 5 is a given, based on the initial "12/5" invite that went out last week, but it's also time for a refresh of other Apple products too. Ignore the iPad mini rumours though, as that'll come later - just in time for the Christmas run, no doubt. But it's been a while since the iPod has been given a refit, so the full range from nano to normal ought to be announced alongside the iPhone 5 too. No tricks and nothing unexpected though.



Hoping from Apple:

Siri in the voice of BA Baracus?





Expecting from Apple

It tends to be that iPods come along with a new iPhone. So expect both. As for hardware, expect a bigger screen, new-looking Apple design and best of all, 4G connectivity.



Hoping from Apple:

We would hope that Apple really switches things up in the design dept: a return to brushed aluminium for the iPhone would be nice, but take it even further. We want something even Jony Ive himself wasn't sure about.

