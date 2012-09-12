  iPhone 5 to launch tonight, pre-orders open on Friday 14 September?

After the multitudes of rumours, gossip, tittle-tattle and other words that mean basically the same thing, Apple is to unveil its latest iPhone handset (the iPhone 5) in the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco tonight. The event will start at 6pm (GMT), 10am (PT) and won't be live streamed online.

However, Pocket-lint will be reporting live during the whole shebang, so stick with us and we'll ensure that you get all the details, specifications and more photos than you can possibly manage.

One interest rumour that has come out in the last hour or so is that pre-orders for the iPhone 5 will be accepted from this Friday, 14 September.

As Macrumors states, pre-orders for the iPhone 4S opened on the Friday following the launch announcement last year. And while that process wasn't as smooth as Apple would like (the pre-orders opened 45 minutes late), we see no reason why that trend won't be continued.

According to the Apple-specific site, staffing levels for the company's online support sales team are being significantly increased on Friday.

You can check out more on Pocket-lint's own rumours, details and release date round up, which we've just updated for the final time before launch.

Let the madness begin...

Pic: Twitter user Martyn Williams