  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone 5 to launch tonight, pre-orders open on Friday 14 September?

|
  iPhone 5 to launch tonight, pre-orders open on Friday 14 September?
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

After the multitudes of rumours, gossip, tittle-tattle and other words that mean basically the same thing, Apple is to unveil its latest iPhone handset (the iPhone 5) in the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco tonight. The event will start at 6pm (GMT), 10am (PT) and won't be live streamed online.

However, Pocket-lint will be reporting live during the whole shebang, so stick with us and we'll ensure that you get all the details, specifications and more photos than you can possibly manage.

One interest rumour that has come out in the last hour or so is that pre-orders for the iPhone 5 will be accepted from this Friday, 14 September.

As Macrumors states, pre-orders for the iPhone 4S opened on the Friday following the launch announcement last year. And while that process wasn't as smooth as Apple would like (the pre-orders opened 45 minutes late), we see no reason why that trend won't be continued.

According to the Apple-specific site, staffing levels for the company's online support sales team are being significantly increased on Friday.

You can check out more on Pocket-lint's own rumours, details and release date round up, which we've just updated for the final time before launch.

Let the madness begin...

Pic: Twitter user Martyn Williams

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  3. Huawei Mate 20 to feature huge 7-inch screen, according to report
  4. This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures, back in stock
  5. Google's AR Stickers come to first phone outside its own Pixel line
  1. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  2. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhones?
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus renders show a mid-ranger with notch, dual cameras
  4. LG might add a VR-friendly 4K LCD screen to the LG G8 flagship
  5. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
Comments