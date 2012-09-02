Apple headphones redesigned ahead of iPhone 5 release?

New redesigned Apple headphones have turned up in Vietnam, and in particular on Vietnamese website Tinhte.vn purporting to be the replacement for those Apple has been offering for almost a decade.

Caught on camera and in video, the new headphones are expected to be included in the box of the iPhone 5, anticipated to be at the end of the month.

MacRumours, keen to hear what the commentator in the video says, has translated the voiceover.

"In my hands are the new earphones for the iPhone 5 that is about to come out - Apple's next generation of iPod [sic]," it says. "These will replace the current earphones that are on the market. These are manufactured at Phax Co factory in Vietnam.

"They have the appearance of a horse's head, not like earbuds. When they are worn, they have a much smaller profile. They have the appearance of a fully integrated, single unit - there's no part that looks like it would come apart - not like earbuds; the integrated design is characteristic of Apple products.

"Here I have the old earphones for comparison. The new ones are much smaller; when they are worn, they do not hurt the way earbuds do. You can see on the old ones the surface is a separate part that looks like it can be detached - not like the small surface of the new one.

"The old earphones were mostly made in China, with some in Vietnam. But the new ones are clearly made in Vietnam. [Reading from the wires]: 'Designed by Apple in California, assembled in Vietnam'."

According to Tinhte, the new headphones are being manufactured in a Foxconn plant in Vietnam.

Although the headphones could be fake, Tinhte has a good track record for getting its hands on Apple prototypes, thanks to connections within the nearby factories, before Apple officially announces them.

What do you think?