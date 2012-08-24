  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple experts suggest iPhone 5 and iPad mini to be launched separately

|
  Apple experts suggest iPhone 5 and iPad mini to be launched separately
Honor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet
5.0 starsHonor Play review: The best affordable phone on the planet

A joint launch of the new iPhone 5 and iPad mini is very unlikely, according to expert opinion. 

There had been some speculation that Apple would use its scheduled 12 September to unveil both devices, but two respected journalists - both of who have had Apple’s ear for some time - have effectively poured cold water on the prospect of a dual-launch.

Firstly Daring Fireball’s John Gruber wrote, in a piece titled “Sharing the Stage”: “I’m thinking it makes more sense for Apple to hold two events. First, an iPhone event, focused solely on the new iPhone and iOS 6. Then, the iPhone ships nine days later, and there’s another wave of iPhone-focused attention as the reviews come out. Then, in the first or second week of October, Apple holds its traditional “music event”, exactly along the lines of the events at which they’ve been debuting new iPods for the last decade.”

In response, Jim Dalrymple, a journalist who has long been a go-to man for the Cupertino corporation, responded in his blog with: “Oh that Gruber is a smart fellow.” 

Obviously his is all what ifs and maybes, at present, but if we were Apple we’d certainly hold two separate events, a sure-fire way of keeping the Apple buzz going. Two parties are always better than one, right?

PopularIn Phones
Apple's 2018 iPhone event is today: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours: What's the story so far?
Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and XC specs, release date, news and features
Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: A new Nokia flagship is incoming!
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
iOS 12 first look: What's Apple's new iPhone and iPad software like?
Comments