  iPhone 5 parody suggests new iPhone will actually be a DSLR (video)

Hold the front page! The iPhone 5 has been revealed with an advertisement highlighting all of its key features. Okay, so said commercial is in fact a parody that lightly mocks iPhone fanboys in the process.

The video centres around Apple asking its customers how they use their phones and subsequently developing the new iPhone 5 in accordance with their habits. Its findings? “People only use their iPhones to take photos of their food.”

Suggesting iPhone users employ their handsets to replace real-life relationships and happiness with endless photos of their food, which they post on social networks in the hope of getting likes and retweets, the mock-up iPhone 5 is in fact just a DSLR camera.

Greg Mansfield, “vice-president of iPhone product design” (he’s not really), runs us through some of its features, including a 50mm macro lens and ISO of up to 6500.

Of course if this commercial rings true with you, you might want to have a look at the Nikon CoolPix S800c that pretty much does everything seen in the parody but for real.

Does this parody ring true with you? Come on 'fess up in the comments below...