  iPhone 5 release date is 21 September, suggests Verizon vacation blackout

Verizon, the US mobile phone operator, has reportedly issued a holiday blackout from 21 September to 30 September, leading many commentators to believe the news corroborates the launch of the iPhone 5 in America.

"A trusted Verizon employee has just confirmed to TechCrunch that the carrier is having an all-staff vacation blackout from the dates of Friday, September 21 to September 30. You know what that means, right?", states TechCrunch on the news from one of its sources.

According to the tech news site, all staff at Verizon's retail stores have been banned from taking vacation at the end of September. US companies normally only insist "all hands on deck" when there is a big launch to ensure stores are managed for the hordes of customers expected.

The rumour ties in neatly with previous suggestions that Apple would announce the iPhone 5 on the 12 September and then make it available to consumers on the 21 September.

Verizon already stocks the iPhone 4 and is expected to also sell the iPhone 5, if and when Apple announces the new phone.

While the date doesn't detail anything about the UK release of the new iPhone, the UK has seen the same release date as the US for previous Apple iPhone launches such as the iPhone 4S.