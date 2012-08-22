iPhone 5 release date is 21 September, suggests Verizon vacation blackout
Verizon, the US mobile phone operator, has reportedly issued a holiday blackout from 21 September to 30 September, leading many commentators to believe the news corroborates the launch of the iPhone 5 in America.
"A trusted Verizon employee has just confirmed to TechCrunch that the carrier is having an all-staff vacation blackout from the dates of Friday, September 21 to September 30. You know what that means, right?", states TechCrunch on the news from one of its sources.
According to the tech news site, all staff at Verizon's retail stores have been banned from taking vacation at the end of September. US companies normally only insist "all hands on deck" when there is a big launch to ensure stores are managed for the hordes of customers expected.
The rumour ties in neatly with previous suggestions that Apple would announce the iPhone 5 on the 12 September and then make it available to consumers on the 21 September.
Verizon already stocks the iPhone 4 and is expected to also sell the iPhone 5, if and when Apple announces the new phone.
While the date doesn't detail anything about the UK release of the new iPhone, the UK has seen the same release date as the US for previous Apple iPhone launches such as the iPhone 4S.
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news, release date and rumours plus G6 Plus and G6 Play: Everything we know so far
- iPhone Battery Health explained: How to disable throttling with iOS 11.3
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: £100 Argos gift card with 20GB EE deal
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
Comments