  iPhone 5 to run on Everything Everywhere's 4G network in UK

It is understood that the iPhone 5 will work on the UK's 4G network from launch. Multiple sources have suggested to Pocket-lint that the latest handset from Apple - expected to be unveiled on 12 September - will support the 1800MHz spectrum band that Everything Everywhere is to use for 4G data from 11 September.

Ofcom, the UK's independent communications regulator, has approved Everything Everywhere's proposal for a 4G network roll-out in the UK, and that has naturally lead to plenty of speculation about the iPhone 5. The launch dates (one confirmed, one widely believed) are one day apart, after all.

But that's not the only reason many believe the iPhone 5 could work on Everything Everywhere's network; there are other factors.

Apple has been known to manufacture iPhones with slightly different chipsets for different networks in the US, and while it has no history of doing the same globally (indeed, recent history of NOT doing so, with the new iPad), Ofcom's decision to license the 1800MHz spectrum band (ahead of the auction of the more widely expected 800MHz and 2600MHz), means Everything Everywhere will be operating the service on the same bandwidth as operators in Australia and several in mainland Europe.

And that gives Apple a bigger market for sales of a compatible device.

So, with a 1800MHz LTE chip or, better still, a tri-band one - we already know that Qualcomm has been developing chipsets that are capable of multiple band LTE access, and supplied the 4G chip in the new iPad, albeit a single-band one - Apple would have one handset that covers many markets worldwide.

One of our sources has also told us that, should the iPhone come with the expected 4G compatibility in the UK, Everything Everywhere would "technically have an exclusive" as it will be the only network provider running 4G on that bandwidth.

However, the same source suggested that "it would be feasible" for Apple also to support the 800MHz band somewhere down the line. Ofcom plans to auction that and the 2600MHz spectrum bands "later this year".

Pocket-lint contacted Apple to find out more and received the usual, "We don't comment on rumours and speculation".

What do you think? Will Apple release a 4G iPhone 5 in the UK next month?