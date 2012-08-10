  iPhone 5 battery spotted, higher capacity to support LTE

More iPhone 5 speculation as images of the handset’s battery appear with a capacity increase up to 1440 mAh.

Though the battery’s capacity looks set to be (marginally) bigger than the previous iPhone models – the iPhone 4S has a 1430 mAh and the iPhone 4 a 1420 mAh – the actual dimensions appear to be longer but thinner.

The new iPhone 5 has long been expected to include a longer display, so it should feasibly have the room to fit a taller battery inside.

The phone is also expected to support LTE connectivity and though the move from 1430 mAh to 1440 mAh is not huge, it could be significant in being able to support this additional data speed. In terms of voltage, again the change is minimal with 3.8V, in comparison to the iPhone 4S’ 3.7V.

The final clue lies in the battery’s label, which suggests it was made in June 2012 - which would tie in with a September launch.

All speculation of course, but with Apple having been criticised in the past for poor battery life on its iPhones, we'd expect this to be addressed with the new model. We would just have hoped for a little more than 1440 mAh.

The new iPhone 5 is expected to be unveiled on 12 September before being rolled out on 21 September.

Do you think the iPhone 5 will have LTE connectivity? Let us know what else in the comments below...