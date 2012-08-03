  iPhone 5 countdown continues as it pops up in server logs... somebody out there is using one

An iPhone 5, with the designation 5,2, has popped up on a site's server logs, proving that a working device is out there somewhere.

It is widely expected that Apple will launch the new iPhone 5 on 12 September, with its on sale date being reported as 21 September, but Pocket-lint had already heard of prototype devices being made. One of these was given the development code of N42AP (5,2) and it seems it is that which has accessed the site's server log.

The owner of the site - who wishes to remain anonymous - contacted Tech Crunch with a screengrab to prove its validity. However, there was little more to glean from the simple session.

At least we know its internet connection is working.

The iPhone 5 is believed to have entered the production stage, with Sharp confirming that it is shipping screens this month. Smart money is on it featuring a 3.9 or 4-inch 16:9 Retina display, mini 19-pin dock connector and headphone jack at the bottom.

We're still to hear serious rumblings on what the phone will feature in its bowels in terms of processor. But we do think that it'll be simultaneously released in black and white colour schemes.

