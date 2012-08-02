  iPhone 5 screens built, September launch still looking good

Sharp's president Takashi Okuda has revealed that the screens Apple will be using for its iPhone 5 will ship this month, keeping the production of the new handset on course for the much-rumoured September release date.

Speaking during the Japanese manufacturer's press briefing to announce its quarterly earnings, Okuda said: "Shipments will start in August."

Sharp is one of three display makers supplying Retina displays for the latest in Apple's handset range. The others are LG and Japan Display Inc. The president didn't say any more on exact shipping dates or the size of the screens supplied (many believe them to be widescreen and come in at 4-inches), but even revealing that they are ready to be supplied is a surefire confirmation that production is starting.

The iPhone 5 is widely expected to be announced on 12 September, with a 21 September on-street release date. It makes complete sense considering rival Microsoft is using October to launch Windows 8 and its Microsoft Surface tablet.

