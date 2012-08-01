Apple considered ditching the iPhone
Before the original iPhone was released, Apple and Steve Jobs were close to scrapping the whole idea altogether. There were numerous technical issues which the design team didn't think they could overcome, so the company considered shelving the project.
The revelation came during a speech by Sir Jony Ive, senior vice-president of Industrial Design at Apple, to a British Business conference held alongside the London 2012 Olympic Games. Quoted in UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph, he also claimed there were several other products Apple had ditched over the years.
"We nearly shelved the phone because we thought there were fundamental problems that we can't solve," he said.
"With the early prototypes, I held the phone to my ear and my ear [would] dial the number. You have to detect all sorts of ear-shapes and chin shapes, skin colour and hairdo... that was one of just many examples where we really thought, perhaps this isn’t going to work."
Ive also stated that Apple's goal was not to make money, but to make great products. "Our goal isn’t to make money," he said.
"Our goal absolutely at Apple is not to make money. This may sound a little flippant, but it’s the truth. Our goal and, what gets us excited, is to try to make great products. We trust that if we are successful people will like them, and if we are operationally competent we will make revenue, but we are very clear about our goal."
Sir Jonathan Ive was knighted in the New Year's Honours list this year for his services to design and enterprise.
What do you think? Are you glad Apple persevered with the iPhone? Let us know in the comments below...
Pic: (cc) dfarber
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- What is Apple Pay, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
- Apple iPhone 8 review: The compact iPhone should not be overlooked
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus review: Strong and steady
- Apple iPhone X review: The future of Apple smartphones
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
Comments