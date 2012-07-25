Yellow Jacket iPhone 650K-volt stun gun case to start production

Mad or not, the Yellow Jacket stun gun case is to go into production. Posted on crowd funding site Indiegogo, the device is an iPhone 4/4S protector that also contains a 650K-volt stun gun, ready to send a significant, debilitating shock through the body of an assailant or attacker.

The case was conceived by co-creator Seth Froom, who came up with the idea after being robbed at gun point in his own home. He believed that the one thing you always keep with you is your smartphone, so combining a personal safety device and a phone sleeve was his solution.

Along with business partner Sean Simone, he came up with the concept design and posted it on to Indiegogo with the aim of raising $100,000 to fund the production of the Yellow Jacket iPhone stun gun case. But, with seven days left to go, it has raised only $61,365.

That hasn't detered Froom, however, as he has now posted a message saying that the project has raised the minimum amount needed to become reality.

"We have reached our minimum goal and are pleased to announce production will begin upon the completion of our campaign," he writes.

He also says the company will refund anybody who pledged money but lives in restricted regions (ie, where such devices are illegal - the UK, for example). Everybody else can choose what colour they want their shock-inducing case to be: black, grey or pink. A yellowish-brown one may become available in the future.

Android owners may also be pleased to know that they too will soon be able to incapacitate people they have an aversion to and leave them in a puddle of their own urine. The company plans to support the HTC Evo and Samsung Galaxy S, with other phone versions to come after.

We'll leave you with the words of Seth Froom himself: "Every other phone case on the market provides protection for only the phone. But our phone case provides protection for the phone and you."

Unless you accidentally lick it.

Bonkers or what? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...