  Apple sells 17 million iPads in last 90 days as MacBook range struggles to keep up

It's been 90 days since the last Apple earnings report, and while you've been moaning about the lack of sunshine and getting excited about the upcoming London 2012 Olympics, Apple has been selling iPads, iPhones and everything else Apple.

Apple has reported that it has sold 26.0 million iPhones in the quarter, representing 28 per cent unit growth over the same quarter last year, and 17 million iPads during the quarter - a 84 per cent unit increase year on year. Apple has confirmed that many people took advantage of the now discounted iPad rather than opt for the latest newer iPad 3. That may suggest Apple wants to capitalise on that data and the urge from customers for a cheaper iPad to launch a cheaper iPad mini later this year, targeted at the educational market.

The number of iPads sold - helped by the launch of the iPad 3 - is a large increase from the 11.8 million iPads during the same quarter last year as well as the 15.4 million units sold in the fourth quarter of 2011.

As usual, iPod sales are down once again with Apple selling just 6.8 million iPods, a 10 per cent unit decline from the same quarter last year, with Apple confirming that the iPod touch accounts for more than half of those sales.

“We’re thrilled with record sales of 17 million iPads in the June quarter,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

However the Mac refresh announced at WWDC has failed to boost Apple Mac sales. While Apple sold 4 million Macs during the quarter, it represents only a two per cent unit increase over the year-ago quarter.

“We’ve also just updated the entire MacBook line, and will release Mountain Lion tomorrow," added Cook before teasing that the company was still "really looking forward to the amazing new products we’ve got in the pipeline”.

Apple confirmed that it had sold 1.3 million Apple TV devices in the past 90 days with Cook saying that the product line was still "a hobby". It means Apple has sold over 4 million Apple TV devices to date this year.

In numbers terms, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35 billion and quarterly net profit of $8.8 billion.