  iPhone 5 gets 21 September release date?

Accessory makers for Apple devices have been told that the new iPhone 5 will be available to buy from 21 September 2012.

French blog site App4phone.fr says a large Chinese accessory-maker has been told directly by Apple to be prepared for this date. While it’s feasible that some accessory manufacturers might be given a heads-up, a September launch would be earlier than predicted.

Many believe Apple is planning to announce the phone in October, shortly before making it available to buy. This would still provide plenty of time to ensure the device makes it on to Christmas wish lists. However, as the iPhone 4S was also announced in October, Apple may avoid a situation in which both models can be compared in terms of sales data.

Cultofmac is also pointing to the fact that if Apple sticks to the same time frame as it did with the iPhone 4S – announcement, then release just ten days later – a 21 September on sale date would mean Apple taking to the stage on 9/11.

This would be unlikely for obvious reasons and besides the iPhone 4 had a whole 17 days between announcement and on-sale date.

The iPhone 5 is already said to be in production so whichever date proves true, it would appear we won't have to wait too much longer before we can separate the fact from fiction.

Do you think 21 September sounds like a likely release date for the iPhone 5? Let us know in the comments below...