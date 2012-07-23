  1. Home
iPhone 5 headphone port to be moved, as mini dock connector rumours persist

|
The new iPhone 5 could see the headphone port moved from the top of the phone to the bottom of the device, to sit beside a mini dock connector.

According to Reuters, the device will see an end to Apple’s wider dock connector as the manufacturer aims to make room for more components under the phone’s bonnet, including a bigger battery. 

Many have mooted this move, but Reuters says  the main reason for moving from a 30-pin port connector to a 19-pin is “to make room for the earphone moving to the bottom”.

As many have pointed out, by placing the headset port in the bottom of the device, when removing the phone from your pocket, while the headphones are plugged in, the iPhone's display will be facing the right way to read a text message or see who's calling you.

Reuters claims that some accessory companies in China have already begun selling cases for the next-gen iPhone with the headphone port indeed at the bottom of the phone.

For a full rundown of what we might see in the new iPhone 5, click here.

Can you see Apple moving the headphone port to the bottom of the phone? Would it bother you? Let us know...

