iPhone 5 to have Apple's thinnest ever screen

Apple is said to be employing a new LCD display into the upcoming iPhone 5 that integrates touch sensors, meaning no extra layer of glass is needed to make it sensitive to touch. The technology will ensure the next-generation iPhone will house the thinnest display to date and could make room for larger components such as a bigger battery.

The display is already said to be in production and being manufactured by Sharp. Sharp is fitting the display panels with its own in-cell technology that will reduce the thickness of the glass screen by removing the need for a second touch-sensitive display

As well as making more room for components, by implementing Sharp’s technology Apple could feasibly keep the weight of the device down to a minimum while making the screen bigger than previous iPhone models, a move that is expected from the Cupertino giant.

Though the current iPhone 4S is just 9.3mm thick, the Samsung Galaxy S III for example has a thinner screen on account of OLED displays - which is what Samsung uses - being naturally thinner than LCDs. Apple looks set to address this with the iPhone 5. 

With so many iPhone 5 rumours doing the rounds, pay our rumour page a visit to keep up with all the latest whispers and murmurs.

What do you want to see from the new iPhone 5's display? Let us know in the comments below.

