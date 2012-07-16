  iPhone 5 already in production for autumn release

The iPhone 5 could be with us as early as September, after reports claiming the device had already gone into production in China.

Japanese blog Macotakara – a site with a good history of unearthing Apple launch dates – made the claim after speaking to “reliable Chinese sources”. According to Macotakara, the time frame between production and launch for Apple products tends to be around the two month period, meaning we could be getting our hands on the next-generation iPhone by September.

As well as the arrival date, speculation is mounting as to what we can expect from the iPhone 5, with Macotakara claiming we’ll see an aluminium back panel partially covered by glass.

Others are convinced that the iPhone 5 will sport a longer screen than its predecessors, with an alleged image of the phone sitting beside an iPhone 4S recently being leaked on the internet.

What we do know for fact is that though a September arrival is less than two months away, this won’t be the last iPhone 5 rumour story we’ll be hearing about.

When do you think the iPhone 5 will be arriving? Tell us in the comments below.