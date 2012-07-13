New iPhone 5 pictures leaked, full phone this time - confirm longer screen

New pictures of what is purportedly the iPhone 5 have been leaked, with some displaying the new device next to the iPhone 4S in order to show off its proportions.

Website Kitguru.net claims that it managed to take photos of a "test sample" of the new iPhone, and what leads us to believe its story more than we would usually is that the original "world exclusive" posting has now been removed.

If true, the pictures provide further proof that Apple's next handset will adopt a widescreen display, rather than the 4:3 version is has plumped for in all previous iterations. This will mean that the phone itself will be longer.

However, what is interesting in the comparative shots is that it seems the Cupertino company has no intention of trying to ape the extended form factor of rival phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S III.

One of the pictures also confirms the smaller connector at the bottom of the device, if indeed it is genuine. And the sides of the phone do use the similar darker steel that we saw in the engineering samples leaked earlier this week.

Apple is still to set a date on when it will launch the iPhone 5, but considering we didn't see the iPhone 4S until October last year, it would be reasonable to suggest that we'll have to wait a few months until we find out more.

What do you think of these new pics? Real or no? Let us know in the comments below...