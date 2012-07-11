'Apple mystery product' on Currys' Christmas list, iPad mini reveal?

The Currys and PC World UK retail chain has revealed a top ten of the gadgets and technology it believes will be big this Christmas time, and it includes an "Apple mystery product" at number four - surely a strong hint that Apple is preparing to unveil its much-touted iPad mini. In addition, it lists the Amazon Kindle Fire as coming to the UK, something Amazon itself has yet to confirm.

As July is traditionally the time of year that retailers showcase the products they will be stocking in the Christmas run-up, buyers at the consumer electronics and computer retailer have made their predictions on what with be the biggest sellers, and they believe that "the only product likely to knock the iPad off the number one spot is Apple’s latest launch, a product still to be revealed".

While the company's predictions list doesn't say iPad mini directly, neither PC World nor Currys sells the iPhone. And we very much doubt that experienced buyers would believe that a new iPod touch or nano could topple the iPad from its lofty position.

Other products to make the list include the aforementioned Kindle Fire, the Google Nexus 7 tablet, Nikon S3200 compact camera, and the Dyson DC44 vacuum cleaner.

The Currys and PC World group also believes it to be a good Christmas for Tinchy Stryder and his new headphone range.

The list in full:

1 Apple new iPad, from £399.99

2 Kindle e-reader, from £89

3 Google Nexus 7 tablet, £199.99

4 Apple mystery product, £TBC

5 Krups, Dolce Gusto, from £89

6 Kindle Fire, £TBC

7 Goji Tinchy Stryder: On Cloud 9 headphones, from £19.99

8 Dyson DC44 vacuum cleaner, £TBC

9 Tefal Actifry, from £179

10 Nikon S3200 compact digital camera, £TBC

What do you think Apple's mystery product might be? Let us know in the comments below...