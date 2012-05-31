  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

iPhone 5 schematic appears to confirm 4-inch, 16:9 widescreen display

|
  iPhone 5 schematic appears to confirm 4-inch, 16:9 widescreen display
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

A schematic of what is believed to be the iPhone 5 (or new iPhone, if Apple's latest naming practices apply) has been leaked and it seems to correspond with the parts photos floating around a couple of days ago.

For starters, like the purported front panel in those shots, the blueprint shows the front-facing camera moved to the top-centre of the device. It also shows that the phone will be longer than the iPhone 4S - worked out from the dimensions as around 7mm taller.

However, most excitingly, if true, the schematic confirms that the screen will indeed be around 4-inches and widescreen - with an almost 16:9 aspect ratio.

MacRumors, who received the un-blurred schematic from one of its sources (another version exists, but with many details obscured), has worked out that the "active area mask" - where the display will be attached - measures 90.1 x 51.42mm. That equates to an opening of approximately 4.08-inches diagonally. As the viewable display is always smaller than the opening, we can safely assume that the screen will be around 3.9 to 4-inches.

Of course, any enterprising engineering student or technical artist could have knocked the schematic up, but it seems like a lot of effort for little reward. And as it appears to comply with other leaked photos and speculation, it could be that a complete picture of what the new iPhone will look like is coming together.

What do you think? Will the iPhone 5 have a 4-inch widescreen display? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaks out showing triple-lens rear camera
Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact pops up in fresh round of leaked renders
The best mobile phone deals for Christmas 2018
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all
Elusive Nokia 9 PureView said to run Android 9 Pie on Snapdragon 845
Comments