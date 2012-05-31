  iPhone 5 schematic appears to confirm 4-inch, 16:9 widescreen display

A schematic of what is believed to be the iPhone 5 (or new iPhone, if Apple's latest naming practices apply) has been leaked and it seems to correspond with the parts photos floating around a couple of days ago.

For starters, like the purported front panel in those shots, the blueprint shows the front-facing camera moved to the top-centre of the device. It also shows that the phone will be longer than the iPhone 4S - worked out from the dimensions as around 7mm taller.

However, most excitingly, if true, the schematic confirms that the screen will indeed be around 4-inches and widescreen - with an almost 16:9 aspect ratio.

MacRumors, who received the un-blurred schematic from one of its sources (another version exists, but with many details obscured), has worked out that the "active area mask" - where the display will be attached - measures 90.1 x 51.42mm. That equates to an opening of approximately 4.08-inches diagonally. As the viewable display is always smaller than the opening, we can safely assume that the screen will be around 3.9 to 4-inches.

Of course, any enterprising engineering student or technical artist could have knocked the schematic up, but it seems like a lot of effort for little reward. And as it appears to comply with other leaked photos and speculation, it could be that a complete picture of what the new iPhone will look like is coming together.

What do you think? Will the iPhone 5 have a 4-inch widescreen display? Let us know in the comments below...