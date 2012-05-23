  Jony Ive: Next Apple product is our most important and best work yet

Sir Jony Ive, the head of design at Apple who was knighted in this year's New Year's Honours List and received the honour in London today, has revealed that the product he and his team are currently working on in Cupertino is the best they've done yet. And, from the man who designed the iPod, iPhone and iPad, that's some claim.

Interviewed by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Ive was asked which of all the products he had designed for Apple over the years would he most like to be remembered for.

He replied: "A lot does seem to come back to the fact that what we’re working on now feels like the most important and the best work we’ve done, and so it would be what we’re working on right now, which of course I can’t tell you about."

Sadly, there isn't even a hint of what that product might be, whether it's a brand new device or an upgrade to an existing one - the iPhone 5, for example.

What is sure is that Ive claims not to be influenced by what rivals, such as Samsung, are doing, what is selling best in the market at the time, or even tight schedules.

"What preoccupies us is that sense of care, and what our products will not speak to is a schedule; what our products will not speak to is trying to respond to some corporate or competitive agenda," he said.

"We’re very genuinely designing the best products that we can for people."

What new product do you think Ive is referring to? Let us know in the comments below...